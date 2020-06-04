Winners of the in the island state's largest ever renewable energy procurement include AES, Hanwha, Engie, EDF, Longroad.From pv magazine USA. Last month, Hawaiian Electric named the winning projects in its largest ever renewable energy procurement - 460 MW of solar power and nearly 3 GWh of energy storage on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii. This week, the Hawaiian utility posted the names and revealed the winning companies and groups that will develop this historic procurement - a 50% bump to the total solar megawatts on the Hawaiian Electric system. The name, location, developer, technology, size and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...