Media Central Corporation Inc.: MediaCentral Partners with iMD Health Global Providing Readers with Even Greater Access to Health Information

NOW Magazine and the Straight's readers provided with extensive library of clinical medical information aggregated and curated by iMD Health Global

MediaCentral identifies digital health market as emerging trend and offers trusted resources in public service to its readers

Agreement follows MediaCentral's alliance with Tia Health to provide MediaCentral's 6.5 million readers with access to medical doctors from the safety of their homes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY)(FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with iMD Health Global ("iMD") to provide readers of the Company's flagship publications NOW Magazine ("NOW") and the Georgia Straight ("the Straight") with free access to Canada's largest library of reliable, trusted, and up-to-date clinical health information. iMD is a global award-winning digital health company that seeks to create happier, healthier, and better-informed patients by equipping people with the information they need when and where they need it. iMD offers a robust digital library of health education resources and tools, including over 80,000 patient-friendly images, booklets, factsheets, and videos featuring vetted information from over 60 Canadian health associations, product manufacturers and the world renowned Mayo Clinic. The extensive materials cover more than 2,100 common medical ailments and procedures.

"We have discovered that over 83 per cent of adults in Canada use the internet to self-diagnose a symptom, but a mere 3 per cent of those search results were actually accurate. Because of this misinformation, 47 per cent of patients reported feeling anxious. Our mission is to provide patients with more comprehensive materials so they can get the accurate information they need," said Kevin Delano, President & CEO of iMD Health. "We are thrilled to partner with MediaCentral and to provide their influential and vast readership with access to our vetted and informed resources."

This latest foray follows MediaCentral's April announcement about the Company's affiliation with Tia Health to provide its readers free access to the telehealth service's vast network of remote physicians across Canada. With the internet playing an increasingly large role in health information access, MediaCentral has identified health as a leading content vertical that will contribute to the Company's audience growth strategy. Since acquiring NOW and the Straight the Company has significantly increased health coverage, especially following the onset of the global pandemic.

"With COVID-19 dramatically altering the global landscape and changing how consumers perceive their own personal health, we have pivoted to provide our readers with more informative health news and content. We are thrilled to now be able to offer our readers the opportunity to easily and accurately receive quality, clinical information about their potential ailments. iMD Health's vast resources and award-winning technology are a great complement to us" said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "As we move forward with iMD we will formulate an affiliate-based program for both parties and include it in our ever developing monetization plan. In the meantime, we are delighted to provide this service to our readers and are confident they will find the information both helpful and valuable."

NOW and the Straight will provide access to iMD's clinical healthcare information through portals on nowtoronto.com and straight.com respectively; and will promote the offering omnichannel through print, digital, social media and their email marketing applications.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

About iMD Health Global: iMD Health Global is a Toronto-based ehealth software development company, focused on innovating healthcare education. Since 2010, iMD has grown into Canada's largest digital patient engagement platform. iMD is a cloud-based platform, used to healthcare professionals during in person or virtual consults to engage with their patients at a deeper level and optimize knowledge transfer surrounding a patient's condition and treatment plan. iMD is also available to patients and consumers directly, through portals and integrations with other platforms giving broad access of trusted health resources to millions of Canadians. The iMD library provides over 80,000 images, booklets, and video resources, (covering 2,100 medical topics) into an award-winning user interface that makes patient education both efficient and effective. A summary of all the resources viewed can be emailed home for further review, improving health literacy. The iMD platform is utilized by doctors, nurses and pharmacists in clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, infusion clinics, homecare settings and virtual consults. For more information please visit: www.imdhealth.com and https://app.imdhealth.com/

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

