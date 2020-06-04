DJ Renewi plc: Final results

ROBUST PROGRESS DURING FY20; ACTIONS TAKEN TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF Covid-19; ENHANCED STRATEGY TO deliver sustained long-term growth Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We made robust progress during the year, delivering financial results in line with our expectations and a number of strategic and financial objectives including: raising EUR 107m through strategic disposals, receiving permission to resume TGG shipments at ATM, delivering our cost synergies and other restructuring projects, and we made good progress with a growing pipeline of circular solutions and partnerships. "Renewi provides an essential service in the front line of maintaining vital services to hospitals, businesses and communities and our dedicated employees have been able to keep serving our customers whilst we have innovated to ensure a safe working environment. Our specific actions on cost and cash will preserve our liquidity even in an extended crisis and we have secured amendments to our banking covenants until September 2021. As a result of these actions, we are well placed to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. "Looking forward, the momentum towards a circular economy is unstoppable. Today, we announce our enhanced strategy, which will enable us to capture the growth opportunities from the circular economy, and our Renewi 2.0 programme, which will deliver improved customer service as well as EUR 20m of cost benefits through digitisation and optimised internal processes. Aligned with our enhanced strategy, we have defined our ambitious sustainable development goals." Financial Summary · Financial performance in line with expectations · Revenue from ongoing businesses up 2% to EUR 1.70bn1 · Underlying EBIT from ongoing businesses down 10% to EUR 72.0m1 · Underlying profit before tax from ongoing businesses down 23% to EUR 44.5m1 · Underlying EPS from ongoing businesses down 25% to 4.1 cents per share1 · Core net debt* of EUR 457m (2019: EUR 552m), representing 2.98x EBITDA and below bank covenant of 3.5x · As previously announced, total non-trading and exceptional items of EUR 120m, EUR 35m of which were cash, resulting in a statutory loss after tax of EUR 77.1m for the year and a basic loss per share of 7.7 cents per share (2019: loss per share 9.0 cents) · As previously announced, no final dividend to be paid due to Covid-19, resulting in a total dividend for the year of 0.45p per share 1Numbers quoted on an ongoing businesses basis (excluding the results of the businesses sold during the year) and are stated on an IAS 17 basis, excluding the positive impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 the new lease accounting standard to enable meaningful comparisons. The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18. *Core net debt excludes the impact of IFRS 16 leases and net debt relating to the UK PFI/PPP contracts. Operational and Strategic Highlights · Continued growth in core Commercial Division despite weaker markets and Covid-19 · Restrictions lifted on TGG soil shipments at ATM and first shipment made; initial capacity installed to make construction materials from TGG · Good performance in Monostreams and Municipal Divisions, with operational improvements and restructuring delivering benefits; lower profits in Municipal as expected · Enhanced strategy announced to capture profitable growth in the circular economy by being the leader in recycling and in secondary materials production · EUR 40m integration cost synergies delivered. New EUR 20m Renewi 2.0 programme to create a simpler, more efficient and more digital business with higher margins and improved cash flows · Divisional structure simplified from five to four, creating commercial synergy and reducing cost and risk · Ambitious new sustainability strategy, closely aligned with core business strategy · Successful secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam exchange Covid-19 Update · As previously announced on 29 May 2020, significant actions taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our people, customers and operations · EUR 252m of liquidity at 31 March 2020 and appropriate bank covenant amendments secured to September 2021 · Swift and decisive action taken to reduce operating costs and preserve cash flows, saving EUR 60m during FY21 · Executive Directors and Board elected to take a voluntary 20% cut in remuneration during the period of lockdown and the Executive Committee has taken a voluntary 10% cut, executive bonuses for last year will be paid in shares, preserving cash and the bonus scheme for the current year is suspended · Volume reductions during lockdown slightly lower than originally expected, remaining cautious as to shape of economic recovery Outlook Based on our experience since the second half of March, we expect Covid-19 to result in a potential reduction in EBIT and cash of up to EUR 20m in the first quarter compared with our previous expectations. This outflow is comfortably contained within our EUR 252m of liquidity as at 31 March 2020 and our revised banking covenants. The outlook for the remainder of the year will be dependent on the nature and timing of the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the speed of economic recovery. Longer term, waste volumes are resilient through cycles and the transition to increased recycling remains a strong long-term structural growth driver for the Group. The recovery of earnings at ATM and our Renewi 2.0 programme are expected to further support sustained future earnings growth. March 2020 March 2020 March 2019 % change (IFRS16 basis) (IAS17 basis) (IAS17 basis) (IAS17 basis) Revenue+ EUR 1,697.0m EUR 1,697.0m EUR 1,670.9m 2% ongoing businesses EBITDA+ EUR 187.6m EUR 157.5m EUR 165.5m -5% ongoing businesses Underlying EUR 75.5m EUR 72.0m EUR 80.2m -10% EBIT+ ongoing businesses Underlying EUR 42.5m EUR 44.5m EUR 57.5m -23% profit before tax+ ongoing businesses Underlying 3.9c 4.1c 5.5c -25% EPS+ ongoing businesses (cents per share) Underlying EUR 119.9m EUR 93.0m EUR 30.3m free cash flow+ Exceptional EUR (120.2)m EUR (120.2)m EUR (146.0)m and non-trading items including tax Core net EUR 457.2m EUR 552.0m debt (excluding asset held for sale and IFRS 16) Core net 2.98x 3.06x debt to EBITDA STATUTORY Revenue from EUR 1,775.4m EUR 1,780.7m continuing operations Operating EUR (28.1)m EUR (56.6)m loss from continuing operations Loss before EUR (59.4)m EUR (89.0)m tax from continuing operations Loss from EUR (16.6)m EUR (21.1)m discontinued operations Basic loss (7.7)c (9.0)c per share from continuing operations (cents) Cash flow EUR 167.8m EUR 86.8m from operating activities Final - 0.5p Dividend (pence per share) +The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18. Ongoing businesses as presented exclude the financial results for the Canada Municipal business which was sold on 30 September 2019 and the Reym business which was sold on 31 October 2019. In addition, the Canada Municipal segment meets the definition of a discontinued operation and is recorded as such. For further information contact: Renewi plc Otto de Bont - Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)1908 650580 Toby Woolrych - Chief Financial Officer FTI Consulting Richard Mountain / Susanne Yule +44 (0)20 3727 1340 Notes: 1) Renewi will be holding an online analyst presentation at 10.30 a.m. today. Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/renewi/20200604_1/ [1] 2) A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, (www.renewiplc.com [2]). A copy of the presentation being made today to financial institutions will also be available. Forward-looking statements ************************** Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may sometimes, but not always, be identified by words such as "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which, as a result, could cause Renewi plc's actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are made only as at the date of this announcement and, except to the extent legally required, Renewi plc undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. Chief Executive Officer's Statement Overview In this review we will: · Review a successful FY20, with trading in line with expectations and delivery of our key strategic goals;

· Summarise the financial and operational impact of Covid-19, and our actions taken in response, highlight our financial robustness and provide some outlook regarding the impact on FY21; and · Launch our enhanced strategy for growth, including our innovation funnel, our EUR 20m Renewi 2.0 programme and our new sustainability strategy Group financial performance IFRS 16 is a new reporting standard that has had a material impact on our reported results and the application of the modified retrospective approach has meant that comparative information has not been restated. For the purpose of like for like comparatives, the FY20 results have also been presented in accordance with the previous leasing standard, IAS 17, and all variance analysis shown is on the IAS 17 basis. Total Revenue Underlying EBIT Operations FY20 FY19 FY20 FY20 FY19 Variance IFRS16 IAS17 Variance IFRS16 IAS17 IAS17 IAS17 basis basis basis basis basis basis EUR m EUR m % EUR m EUR m EUR m % Commercial 1,223. 1,194. 2% 89.9 87.6 86.5 1% Waste 6 4 Hazardous 91.7 95.4 -4% (0.1) (1.1) 1.7 N/A Waste Monostreams 213.6 213.3 0% 14.5 14.1 12.9 9% Municipal 197.2 195.2 1% (2.8) (2.5) 0.8 N/A Group central - - (26.0) (26.1) (21.7) -20% services Inter-segment (29.1) (27.4) - - - revenue Ongoing 1,697. 1,670. 2% 75.5 72.0 80.2 -10% Businesses 0 9 Reym 78.4 109.8 12.1 10.0 5.3 Continuing 1,775. 1,780. 0% 87.6 82.0 85.5 -4% Operations 4 7 Discontinued 10.8 18.3 3.1 2.5 1.5 Operations Total 1,786. 1,799. -1% 90.7 84.5 87.0 -3% 2 0 The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements. Reym revenue includes inter-segment revenue between Reym and other Group entities and intra-segment revenue between Reym and other Hazardous Waste entities. Discontinued operations include the results of the Canada Municipal segment which meets the criteria as set out in IFRS 5. Excluding discontinued and disposed operations and on an IAS 17 basis, revenues grew by 2% to EUR 1,697m and, as expected, underlying EBIT decreased by 10% to EUR 72.0m. Underlying profit before tax from ongoing businesses reduced by 23% to EUR 44.5m and underlying earnings per share fell by 25% to 4.1c (2019: 5.5c). The Commercial Division grew revenue by 2% to EUR 1,224m and underlying earnings by 1% to EUR 87.6m. This was a positive performance, with stronger inbound pricing and the delivery of synergies more than offsetting weaker markets (including a slowdown in Dutch construction), lower recyclate income and an estimated EUR 4m adverse impact from Covid-19. The Hazardous Waste Division revenues fell by 4% to EUR 92m and underlying EBIT reduced, as expected, to a loss of EUR 1.1m due to lower soil volumes processed, especially in the first half. The waterside had a good year with robust volumes and pricing. The Monostreams Division delivered ongoing benefits from its restructuring programmes, with a particularly strong second half performance. Revenues were flat at EUR 213m and underlying EBIT increased by 9% to EUR 14.1m. Municipal performed as expected. Revenues increased by 1% to EUR 197m and the business made a small underlying loss of EUR 2.5m, reflecting a lower contribution from the Derby contract and one-off items. Group Central Services increased slightly less than expected to EUR 26m. This was primarily due to the non-recurrence of incentive and other accrual releases in the prior year. Total exceptional items of EUR 120m (2019: EUR 146m) were incurred in the year, of which EUR 35m were cash. These items included EUR 56m of charges relating to the disposal of Reym and Canada, the majority of which were non-cash. It also included EUR 16m of planned synergy delivery and integration costs. We also recognised a EUR 26m charge at ELWA as a result of additional taxation levied on burnable waste imported into the Netherlands and a EUR 15m legal provision following an EU State Aid claim against the Walloon region in respect of our Cetem facility. As a result, there was a Group statutory loss for the year of EUR 77.1m (2019: loss of EUR 97.7m). We remain focused on reducing the exceptional items incurred by the Group and delivering statutory profits in the future. The business delivered a positive net cash inflow of EUR 39m before the benefit of disposals and a total net cash inflow of EUR 141m as a result of a strong focus on cash management. Underlying free cash flow on an IAS 17 basis increased from EUR 30m to EUR 93m, with improved working capital and tight control of capital expenditure. Our core net debt at 31 March 2020 was EUR 457m, a 17% reduction on the previous year. Leverage was 2.98x EBITDA (2019: 3.06x), within our covenant of 3.50x. As previously announced, the total dividend for the year is 0.45p (2019: 1.45p), reflecting our prudent decision not to pay a final dividend in light of the Covid-19 crisis. Delivering our strategic and operational goals During the year we delivered on a wide range of strategic and financial objectives that have strengthened and de-risked the Group, including: · the EUR 40m synergies promised when we completed the merger three years ago; · a fifth consecutive year of underlying EBIT growth in the core Commercial Waste Netherlands Division despite numerous market headwinds, including Covid-19; · the reopening of the TGG market by the authorities and the first shipments from ATM in two years as well as the installation of capacity to make building materials from cleaned soil; · the disposal of our Reym and Municipal Canada businesses for EUR 107m in cash, reducing our net debt by 17%; · strengthening the management team, with four important new hires to lead two of the Divisions as well as Human Resources and IT; · transitioning to a new profitable contract with the Derby City and Derbyshire County Councils to manage their waste; · EUR 8m investments in our innovation pipeline and in two niche acquisitions in the growing circular economy, Rotie and RetourMatras; and · the successful secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Managing the impact of Covid-19 We announced a full update relating to Covid-19 on 29 May 2020. In summary: · we are an essential service and we have continued to provide seamless waste collection and processing throughout the lockdowns, serving communities, businesses and hospitals. We are deeply appreciative of the dedication and determination of our colleagues who have provided this excellent service. We have partnered up with Van Straten Medical and Greencycl for the collection, recycling and returning sanitised PPE to Benelux healthcare workers; · Renewi had liquidity of EUR 252m as at 31 March 2020, sufficient to trade through the Covid-19 crisis with no need for additional funding from governments, banks or shareholders. Appropriate covenant amendments have been agreed with our banks for the period to September 2021; · we have detailed scenarios for the potential economic impact of the lockdowns and subsequent market recovery, and we are currently trading at the positive end of those scenarios; and · we have introduced measures to reduce operating costs (including a voluntary 20% reduction in Board salaries and fees, and 10% reduction in Executive Committee members salaries), capital expenditure and optimise cash flows, which will save over EUR 60m of cash during the next financial year. Our enhanced strategy for long-term profitable growth Our purpose is to protect our planet by giving new life to used materials, and our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. This differentiates Renewi as a pure play recycler, a company that focuses on supplying high quality secondary materials, which we believe is the best way to extract value from waste. Our industry is driven by increasing environmental legislation, particularly in the European Union which on 11 March 2020 published "The Circular Economy Action Plan", as a promising continuation of the EU executive's ambition from 2015. The plan acknowledges the need to address the block's resource consumption and to reduce environmental pressures driven by consumption. More recently, on 28 April 2020, the Dutch Government reconfirmed its intent to impose rising tariffs on CO2 emitters to encourage the carbon transition. These taxes, to be imposed over the coming decade, are expected to have a significant positive impact on demand for secondary products and will increase the cost of incineration. After a year of successful repositioning of the Group, we are pleased to outline our enhanced strategy to ensure that Renewi captures the profitable growth opportunities arising from carbon reduction and the transition to a circular economy. This strategy will transition Renewi from a waste collection company to a company focused on production of secondary raw materials to the highest possible quality. Our enhanced strategy and innovation funnel To expand our position as a secondary raw material producer, our strategy is based on three pillars: 1) Divert more into products from waste streams currently being incinerated or landfilled. We will invest to start or expand production of secondary raw materials out of waste streams currently going to incineration or landfill. This will further

increase our recycling rate, which we believe is already the highest in the industry at 65%. Over the next five years we intend to decrease our incineration and landfill rate further by a minimum of 25% and convert this waste into new products. Some examples of projects that will fuel our growth are the recycling of mattresses and diapers and the advanced recycling of waste plastics and wood. 2) Improve the quality of the products we produce. To build a circular economy the usage of secondary raw materials must increase. For production companies currently using primary raw materials, the easiest way to convert is by using high quality secondary raw materials that they can "drop-in". We aim to significantly increase the value of our products by investing in advanced processing of our materials; which we call "spread expansion". Examples include the 4Terra project at ATM to make clean sand and gravel from contaminated soil, to make clean HIPS and ABS plastic from fridges at Coolrec and to manufacture bio-LNG from food waste in Organics. 3) Selectively gain market share. Our primary focus is on driving margin expansion from existing waste flows through the first two pillars of our strategy. In addition, we will continue to selectively increase volumes through net customer gains, niche acquisitions and potentially, in the longer term, through geographic expansion. Innovation is one of our core values and we are working on a number of initiatives to deliver our growth strategy. Going forward, we will report on this funnel with our results, demonstrating the breadth of opportunities for growth that we are able to pursue. Given that a number of these relate to new products or technologies, we do not expect them all to proceed to commercialisation. Project Partner Opportunity Status Sand, gravel Stand-alone EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR Successful & filler at trials ATM for complete construction and materials customers engaged. Capacity expansion underway. Expansion in Stand-alone EUR Permits bio-gas awaited to production construct expanded food waste processing hall in 2020. Expansion of IKEA EUR EUR EUR Third mattress facility recycling opening May 2020, increasing capacity to 1 million mattresses. Upgraded SABIC EUR EUR - Commercial feedstock EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR contracts for chemical being recycling of negotiated plastics with major plastics producer and technology company. Engineering designs being finalised for 30KT line. Transition SHELL EUR EUR Commercial bio-gas from contracts electricity being to bio-LNG finalised with major gas company and technology provider. Gas cleaning upgrade underway. Upgraded ARCELOR-MITTAL EUR EUR - Technical wood flake EUR EUR EUR EUR trials and supply for commercial low-carbon feasibility steel alongside major steel producer. Cellulose FMCG major EUR - EUR EUR EUR Transition from diapers to new and technology incontinence and products commercial partners. Technical feasibility underway. Next Energy-from-waste EUR EUR EUR Engineering generation major feasibility bottom ash underway conversion with to waste-to-en construction ergy materials partner. Polyurethane Chemical recycler EUR - EUR EUR EUR Development recycling project to purify polyurethan e from mattresses. Shifting from collection to secondary material production We have a large fleet of trucks collecting commercial waste to supply our recycling operations and today Renewi is the clear market leader in the Benelux. The collection provides an essential service to waste producers and it marks the beginning of Renewi's value chain, as we become the owner of the commercial waste. That waste provides the raw materials for Renewi to generate value from the products it makes. Waste collection is expected to transform in the coming years to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion in cities. This will include "white label" collection collaborations between waste companies to share logistics as well as a transition to low and ultimately zero emission collection vehicles. Renewi will actively drive this transition, securing the waste streams with smart and innovative collection methods. This should ultimately lead to a reduced investment in our own fleet, allowing capital to be deployed in the production of secondary materials. Our strategy is underpinned by the Renewi 2.0 programme. Renewi 2.0 As previously announced, while we have successfully delivered the EUR 40m of cost synergies following the merger of Shanks and VGG, we have identified the opportunity to drive further improvement through a three-year programme to make the company simpler, more customer-focused, more efficient and a better place to work. This comprises multiple projects, orientated around two key themes: · Digitisation of the business. The waste industry currently lags other industries in providing a fully digital solution for its customers. We are developing a new front-end interface for customers that will allow them to place and amend orders, have full visibility on our services and related cost as well as on the circular benefits their waste is creating. This digitisation will deliver a better 24/7 customer experience, while reducing our cost to serve. · Simplification and harmonisation of processes. Our core processes can be simplified and standardised across our divisions to reduce cost, reduce errors, and improve customer, supplier and employee experiences. We are implementing global process owners for our core processes and centres of excellence to simplify our product offering, improve our core data and eliminate wasted activity. The programme is expected to deliver a minimum of EUR 20m of annual cost benefits on a run-rate basis after completion of this three year programme (March 2023) for a total cash cost of EUR 40m, which will be split into an exceptional cost (EUR 33m) and capital investment (EUR 7m).

