Stockholm, June 4, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Idogen AB shares (short name: IDOGEN) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Idogen is the 19th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Idogen is a Swedish biotechnology company based in Lund. The company develops tolerogenic cell therapies to prevent the patient's immune system from attacking biological agents, transplanted organs or the body's own cells or tissues. Idogen's intention is to revolutionize the treatment of several disorders in which the body's immune system does not function as it should, and for which there is a major unmet medical need - such as in autoimmune diseases, organ transplant rejection and in patients who have developed anti-drug antibodies. "We are proud and happy to join Nasdaq First North Growth Market, which has been a long term objective for Idogen," said Anders Karlsson, CEO at Idogen. "We hope by this new exposure to attract new shareholders to invest in our unique tolerogenic cell therapy projects. This is good proof for us that we have all regulatory requirements in good shape within the company as well as in our interaction with the stock market." "Medtech is a fast growing and increasingly important sector across Nasdaq's Nordic markets, and we are happy to see Idogen join this important group of companies working to improve the health and well-being of people," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to supporting Idogen as they continue their journey on one of Europe's premier markets for growth companies." Idogen AB has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46734496135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com