Helsinki and Stockholm, June 4, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading Nanoform Finland Plc shares (short name Helsinki: NANOFH, Stockholm: NANOFS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Finland and Sweden. The company belongs to the Health Care sector. Nanoform is the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Nanoform Finland is the first company to be admitted to trading on the new Premier segment on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. The company's patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com. Edward Hæggström, CEO and founder of Nanoform comments: "Becoming listed on Nasdaq First North is a significant milestone on Nanoform's journey. We are humbled by the overwhelming interest we have received from global and local investors. The funds raised will enable us to take the next steps toward our vision of improving efficiency in the global pharma industry and providing patients with access to life-changing treatments. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our advisors and shareholders for their support at this exciting time in our growth trajectory." "We are excited to welcome Nanoform Finland to our recently launched Premier segment as the first company in Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate the company on the dual-listing and the completion of its very successful IPO. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." "We welcome Nanoform Finland to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Finland and Sweden, where it will join our vibrant Health Care sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We applaud the company's decision to dual-list on the Premier segment both in Finland and Sweden to maximize its visibility among investors." Nanoform Finland Plc has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finnish Branch as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 