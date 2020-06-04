Bublar to Develop Interactive E-commerce Tool in 3D/AR for Aritco

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group receives an order to develop an advanced and tailored interactive e-commerce tool based on a 3D configurator to the lift manufacturer Aritco Lift. The project is a collaboration between the subsidiaries Vobling and Sayduck, based on Sayduck's 3D/AR platform and Vobling's expertise to adapt the solution for Aritco. The order value is estimated to approximately SEK 2 million over 24 months and is based on a combination of license revenue and a fixed fee.

The e-commerce tool will be available on Aritco's website in the second half of 2020 and will be aimed primarily at Aritco's private and corporate customers. The advanced and dynamic configurator will initially visualize four of Aritco's lifts.

"We look forward to develop this 3D and AR solution in collaboration with Bublar. It gives our customers and partners around the world the opportunity to tailor and visualize the lifts in their intended environment. By broadening our range of digital services, we continue to be one of the leading players in our industry," says Klas Dybeck, CIO/ CDO at Aritco Lift AB.

Aritco's customers should be able to choose type of lift, number of floors, height, location of doors/windows, choice of material, lighting and more, according to their wishes. The lifts can be turned and seen from different angles and could also be presented via AR in a mobile device.

"I'm glad for the trust from Aritco. Aritco stands for engineering, quality and design excellence. Aritco's customers expect premium products and will have the opportunity to have the products presented in a professional manner, says Magnus Rudling," Sales Director at Vobling & Bublar Enterprise.

Sayduck's 3D/AR platform will be expanded using Vobling's know-how and adapted to handle dynamic 3D models as well as other customized solutions.

"The collaboration is fully in line with our strategy to create value by combining 3D and AR on the web. Utilizing the Sayduck platform, we take visualization and personalization to the next level for both consumers and professional buyers. We see an increasing demand for these solutions," says Anders Ribbing CEO at Vobling & Head of Bublar Enterprise.

Vobling represents Bublar's Work business area and develops AR/VR applications, platforms and products in areas such as education, transport and industrial applications for companies such as Kalmar (Cargotec Sweden), Saab, Electrolux, SJ, Norwegian Vy. Read more at https://www.vobling.com/

About Aritco

Aritco is an award-winning manufacturer of platform lifts and home lifts. The company supplies lifts to public and private market all over the world. Today, almost 4,000 lifts are produced per year sold in 40 different countries through more than 170 distributors.

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

The company has G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm,

email: ca@gwkapital.se, phone +46-8-503-000-50

Bublar Group AB (publ) Kungstensgatan 18, SE 113 57 Stockholm, Sweden Phone: +46 8 559 251 20 www.bublar.com

For more information please contact:

Magnus Rudling

Sales Director at Vobling & Bublar Enterprise

magnus.rudling@vobling.com

Phone: +46-73-544-38-41

Anders Ribbing

CEO at Vobling & Head of Bublar Enterprise

anders.ribbing@vobling.com

Phone: +46-70-936-88-68

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/bublar-to-develop-interactive-e-commerce-tool-in-3d-ar-for-aritco,c3127516

The following files are available for download: