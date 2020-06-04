Atomex Announces the Launch of Atomic Swap Cross-chain Hybrid DEX for Windows, Linux and Web Platforms

TALLINN, Estonia, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomex, Non-custodial Multicurrency HD wallet, has launched its Atomic swap decentralized exchange (DEX) on three platforms: Windows, Linux, and Web. Its hybrid type DEX allows to create cross-chain deals between different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tezos without the need to trust third-party providers, custodians or chains (without any pegged tokens). The official launch date for Atomex DApps was May 28, 2020.

"We believe that cross-chain Decentralized exchanges will be a widespread alternative to centralized ones" - said Igor Matcak, co-founder and core developer of Atomex. "No doubt it will facilitate decentralization of cryptocurrency trading. DEXs such as Uniswap are widely used in the Ethereum blockchain, where tokens are traded directly through smart-contracts. Users interact only with the Blockchain. And we've made it possible to exchange coins between different blockchains through atomic swaps without any intermediate tokens."

Atomex has a hybrid scheme, it means that the order book is formed in one place by liquidity providers, but with Atomic swap technology, the execution is fully decentralized. In this way, users trade directly from their wallet and funds are not transferred anywhere besides smart or hash time locked contracts (HTLC) for Atomic swap execution.

Also, it should be noted that Atomex for Windows desktop version was launched on September 25, 2019. During this period, the most volumes were traded in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tezos and have exceeded $ 1 million.

Atomex is an open-source project of the Baking Bad team, known in the Tezos community as one of the most active developer tools contributors. Earlier the project received a grant from the Tezos Foundation to develop the program modules for Atomic swap with Tezos tokens.