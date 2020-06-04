

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc (ERM.L) reported first half profit before tax of 37.4 million pounds, a decline of 24% from prior year. Earnings per share was 37.5 pence compared to 32.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined 15% to 39.3 million pounds reflecting lower operating profit and higher interest costs, which was mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 16. Adjusted earnings per share was 29.7 pence compared to 34.3 pence.



First half revenue was 186.3 million pounds compared to 184.9 million pounds, previous year. Group revenue rose 1% and included a 5 percentage point reduction from events cancelled as a result of covid-19. Underlying revenue was flat with 4% underlying growth from Data & Market Intelligence and 3% from Pricing, offset by Asset Management, where underlying revenue declined 5%.



The Board will not declare an interim dividend payment for the financial year 2020. It will consider the final dividend in November 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de