LEAF Mobile Inc.: "Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" Hits #1 in the USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV:LEAF), a leading creator and publisher of counter culture mobile games, launched "Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" on April 20, 2020 (4/20) and it has hit #1 in the USA for installs of free and free simulation games in the "Green" or cannabis themed game category.

Cheech and Chong Bud Farm is also the Top 3 Grossing "strategy game" in "Green" or cannabis genre category in the USA, Canada and Germany on iOS.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Leaf Mobile states, "Cheech and Chong Bud Farm remains the top downloaded cannabis themed game in the US on Android, holding that place since days after its release on 4/20. Our daily installs, daily active users, average revenue per user and other key performance indicators continue to trend favourably and are showing all the early signs of success we saw in the launch of Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, which has been our highest grossing title to date for the Company."

Leaf Mobile Inc. had record-setting results for the month of April 2020, including total game gross revenue, installs and daily active users (DAU) across its portfolio of counterculture mobile games which resulted in monthly record revenue of ~$2.9M CDN from in-app purchases and advertising revenue.

"Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" is available to download in over 150 countries on the App Store and Google Play

According to www.pocketgamer.biz, the number of weekly mobile game downloads has hit 1.2 billion amidst the coronavirus outbreak, according to App Annie. In March, users around the globe installed 35 percent more games each week than in January 2020. Most mobile players in the US fall into the casual category at 54 percent, while 38 percent are classed as enthusiasts with eight percent being recognized as hardcore.

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: LEAF) is a leading creator of counterculture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with a premier development studio, LDRLY based in Nanaimo, BC, the company is highly skilled in intellectual property, mobile game development, marketing and publishing. LEAF's culture is anchored in creativity, data insights and execution, delivering highly engaging games that produce enduring player enjoyment. With over a decade of experience in game development and marketing, LEAF has consistently delivered high-grossing original and licensed IP titles that include, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots and Bud Farm 420. Our game titles are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. LEAF leverages successes in platform, IP, marketing, development and data analysis to maximize value for our global network of constituents, from players to talent to shareholders and beyond.

