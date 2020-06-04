In its trading update for the five months to the end of May, XP Power confirmed that it continues to see strong demand from semiconductor and healthcare customers. With demand from the healthcare sector likely to moderate in H2, and continued uncertainty in other end-markets, we maintain our revenue forecasts for FY20/21. We reduce FY20e EPS by 2.7% to reflect short-term increases in air freight costs.

