Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 04-Jun-2020 / 08:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 8:30am 04/06/2020 following the release of company announcements. Sativa Group Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SATI ISIN: GB00BFX17474 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 67873 EQS News ID: 1062709 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2020 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)