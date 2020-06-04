Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 June 2020 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,032.40p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,035.81p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 15.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.8%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

4 June 2020