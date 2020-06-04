Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
08:07 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 10:34
AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re AECI LTIP

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re AECI LTIP

PR Newswire

London, June 4

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2020, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 3 June 2020 as follows:

NamePosition and companyNo. of sharesGrant priceValue
MA DytorChief Executive, AECI120 924R73,77R8 920 563,48
KM KathanChief Financial Officer, AECI80 152R73,77R5 912 813,04
EN RapooGroup Company Secretary, AECI20 706R73,77R1 527 481,62
EE LudickDirector of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI53 893R73,77R3 975 686,61
DJ MulqueenyPrescribed Officer, AECI39 323R73,77R2 900 857,71
DK MurrayPrescribed Officer, AECI38 865R73,77R2 867 071,05
CBH WatsonPrescribed Officer, AECI32 671R73,77R2 410 139,67

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton

4 June 2020

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
