The Chinese manufacturer this morning said the International Trade Commission had agreed with the initial determination issued by an administrative law judge in April, that Jinko and peers Longi Solar and REC Group had not infringed its solar cell passivation technology.Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has announced the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) yesterday confirmed its technology does not infringe a patent asserted by Korean rival Hanwha Q Cells. The company said the ITC had issued a final determination which confirmed the initial determination made by administrative law judge ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...