

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for April. Economists forecast sales to fall 15 percent on month after easing 11.2 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 122.24 against the yen, 1.0774 against the franc, 0.8955 against the pound and 1.1209 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



