Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re change of accounting reference date

4 June 2020

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Change of accounting reference date

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce a change to the Company's accounting reference date from 31 March to 30 June with immediate effect.

As a result of this change, Lombard's next audited results will be for the period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2020, which the Board intends to publish before 31 December 2020.

Since our last financial reporting events was the unaudited interims to 30 September 2019, announced in December 2019, we will be publishing a further set of unaudited interims for the six months to 31 March 2020. These will be announced later this month.

The directors of Lombard accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07767 457101

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 0203 772 0021