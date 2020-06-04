YDX Innovation Corp.: VR Experience Created by YDX Innovation and the University of British Columbia Receives 3 Awards

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the alumni UBC Virtual Reality Experience, created in partnership with the University of British Columbia ("UBC") and UBC Studios, won Gold and Bronze awards at the Best of CASE VIII Canadian Awards. The project was honored in the "Multimedia for Special Events" and "Fundraising or Alumni Relations Videos" categories, respectively. More recently, the project also received the prestigious 2020 CCAE Prix D'Excellence Gold award for Best Use of Multimedia.

The winners of Best of CASE VIII Awards competition were announced and recognized for their excellence in advancement services, alumni relations, annual giving, marketing and communications, and philanthropy.

The Prix D'Excellence is the annual awards program of the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education, recognizing outstanding achievements in alumni affairs, public affairs, communications, marketing, development, advancement services, stewardship and overall institutional advancement.

The alumni UBC VR video is a virtual reality experience that gives alumni the chance to revisit the campus and remind themselves of the great experiences and their key alumni moments such as their first day on campus pep rally to graduation. The experience is multiplatform and can be viewed on Oculus Go Headsets, Website, Mobiles or general VR devices.

The alumni UBC VR was created to be used online but also as an experience that the UBC Development and Alumni Communications team could bring to special events. Another key objective was to generate positive sentiment in social media, and increase reach of the campus experience beyond having to be physically at UBC, enabling a deeper engagement experience via the new platform.

"In terms of results, we have exceeded our goals and greatly enjoyed working with the YDX team. We have created a custom platform and have been able to work with partners across campus to generate and include existing and new content - and as word has spread, we have had many requests to add videos. From our initial concept to delivery, we have far surpassed our initial vision, and given the scalability of the project, we will be able to keep building it to maintain amazing experiences for our alumni", stated Juliana Fridman, Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications - UBC Development and Alumni Engagement

"The VR video is now a permanent feature on the alumni UBC website, and during launch was one of the top pages visited by our audience. The VR video experience has been seen by approximately 4,000 monthly viewers during the launch month, with the web version and VR Headset versions surprisingly receiving similar audience volumes" - Fridman further commented.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The Best of CASE VIII Award is designed to recognize institutional excellence in advancement. It honours the institutions and individuals who set the standards for excellence in their professions in the educational field.

About Case District VIII / Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

As a unique volunteer-based organization, CASE District VIII serves and supports all members of the district by offering outstanding professional development and informational resources, exemplifying professional best practices, recognizing exceptional work and accomplishments, and advocating for increased diversity in the industry, while remaining mindful of geographic locations, institutional types, and advancement fields.

About CCAE

The Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education (CCAE) is a volunteer-led organization that promotes excellence in educational advancement. CCAE members represent universities, colleges, polytechnics, institutes, independent schools and cégeps from across the country.

CCAE has 4,400 members at 132 Canadian educational institutions. The CCAE Prix D'Excellence Awards celebrates the best advancement work in Canada encompassing advancement services, alumni relations, communications and marketing, fundraising (development), external relations, and public relations and other advancement disciplines.

