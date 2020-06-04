

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting later today where policymakers are expected to increase the size of the 750 billion-euro ($840 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program to support Europe's weakest economies.



The benchmark DAX dropped 62 points, or half a percent, to 12,425 after rallying 3.9 percent in the previous session.



Automakers were moving lower after the German government coalition decided to reboot Europe's largest economy with a 130 billion euros stimulus package, which contains incentives for cheap electric cars and for hybrid vehicles.



BMW fell over 1 percent, Daimler lost 3.8 percent and Volkswagen shed 0.7 percent.



Banks were trading mixed, with Commerzbank down 1.5 percent while Deutsche Bank rose 0.3 percent.



On the data front, Germany's construction sector contracted in May as the coronavirus crisis weighed on new orders and activity, survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 40.1 in May from 31.9 in April. Output remained deep in contraction territory in May amid reports of restrictions on workplace activity and a slump in new work.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

