Temenos recognized as only Global Power Seller in the prestigious global analyst Deal Survey with 30% increase in new named deals

Temenos is also ranked as a Top Global Player for the 8 th consecutive year

consecutive year Temenos was the only company to be recognized as a Top 3 vendor for new named deals in every region

COVID-19 will add to the urgency of digital transformation states the industry report

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, has been listed as the industry's only 'Global Power Seller' in Forrester's prestigious Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2020 with 30% increase in new named deals. Temenos landed more new global banking deals than any other provider in 2019, as stated in the Forrester report. Temenos was also named 'Top Global Player' in the survey, based on combined deals, which represent a vendor's ability to enhance its market position and keep creating value for its existing customers.

Forrester reconfirmed Temenos' status as a 'Top Global Player' for the 8th consecutive year. This ranking recognizes platforms with over 150 combined deals (new names and extended deals with existing customers) in more than five regions. With 177 deals signed with new and existing customers, Temenos maintained its position at the forefront of the table. Temenos also retains its position as a 'Global Power Seller', the highest status in the vendor pyramid for new deals. With 78 new business deals in 2019, this marks the 14th consecutive year that Temenos has received this recognition.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: "It's a great honour to be recognized again as a 'Global Power Seller' and 'Top Global Player' in the Forrester's Global Banking Platform Deals Survey. The Temenos deal figures are higher than the total of new named signings of the next two vendors combined. We believe that these results are a validation of our relentless investment in innovation, product strength, and customer successes. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital banking and cloud/SaaS models. For banks to succeed in the 'new normal' we firmly believe that they must embark on an end- to- end digital transformation. Only Temenos can offer the winning combination for the most advanced AI and cloud technology and richest banking functionality which helps banks deliver outstanding value to their customers and support them in building sustainable business growth in the future."

Jost Hoppermann, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester, wrote in the report: "It was true before the COVID-19 outbreak, and it will again move center stage in the days after: The transformation imperative in banking needs imminent execution. A flood of business and regulatory requirements has continued to drive change in the banking industry that in turn changes its face rapidly, albeit still not quickly enough, as there is a growing gap between leaders and laggards. These laggards need to complete digital transformation in fact, they need to finalize it within the next five to six years at the very latest to avoid dying an analog-business death."

The Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2020 is an independent survey conducted annually by Forrester. It assesses both the volume and geographical spread of banking platform sales to new and existing customers for 2019 deals. The research is used by decision-makers at financial institutions around the world looking to effectively evaluate the plethora of banking software solutions available.

Temenos was most recently recognized as a leader in 'The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q3 2019', and previously in 'The Forrester Wave: Global Digital Banking Platforms, Q3 2018'.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 500 million banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

