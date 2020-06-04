EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 JUNE 2020 SHARES VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from June 5, 2020 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is June 4, 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: VERK ISIN-code: FI4000049812 Orderbook id: 100175 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260