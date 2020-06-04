

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales dropped in April, as demand remained weak amid the Covid-19 pandemic, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales dropped a working-day adjusted 18.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 4.3 percent increase in March.



Sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores declined 37.7 percent annually in April. Sales of non-food products fell 21.6 percent and food, beverages and tobacco decreased 5.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 22.3 percent in April, following a 3.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 19.5 percent annually in April and fell 19.7 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

