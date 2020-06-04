Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 12:10
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Date:4 June 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

4 June 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameMike Balfour
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB0033875286
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
69.25p40,740
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction03/06/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire
