Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 67.3092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 320001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 67929 EQS News ID: 1062971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

