Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 382.4315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148460 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 67948 EQS News ID: 1063011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2020 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)