Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.4514 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28407170 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 68014 EQS News ID: 1063149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2020 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)