InsightMonk Launches Top 25 Voices Awards in Healthcare Robotics & Precision Medicine Asia

FREMONT, California, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightMonk, the world's only community of specialized experts on deep technologies, and a part of BIS Research, has launched Top 25 Voices Awards, an initiative to recognize the elite compendium of thought leaders in deep technology fields of Healthcare Robotics & Precision Medicine Asia.

The first edition in 2019, Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine, which recognized thought leaders from across academic institutions such as Harvard Medical School and Stanford University and industry organizations, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, was highly acclaimed by the global healthcare industry.

Faisal Ahmad, CEO, BIS Research, states, "Owing to our focus on deep technology, our team of analysts and specialized experts at InsightMonk, a BIS Research platform, interacted with more than 200 healthcare organizations. It enabled us to identify healthcare robotics and precision medicine in Asia as two transformative themes and enablers of the future of healthcare delivery."

Healthcare robotics initiated one of the pivotal paradigm shifts witnessed by the global healthcare industry in the 20th century. It has effectively impacted every element in the healthcare ecosystem, right from diagnosis to utmost complex surgeries. On the other hand, Asia is emerging as the next hub for precision medicine, with improving research competency in genome sequencing and increased government funding.

According to Arvind Pal, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Amidst significant deep technology advancements and dynamic market developments, individual contributors have been able to make their mark with extraordinary laboratory research and product development. These individual contributors are interdisciplinary leaders who possess the potential to influence and benefit everyone in the industry and are being recognized as the Top Voices."

InsightMonk invites nominations of various stakeholders where scientists, academicians, healthcare executives, startup founders, and policymakers are all eligible. Individuals associated with the field of precision medicine in Asia and healthcare robotics across the world can nominate themselves or anyone who, they believe, can make an excellent contribution to the compendium.

The nomination process has begun. Click here to nominate in Healthcare Robotics or Precision Medicine Asia.

About InsightMonk

InsightMonk enables businesses and individuals to accelerate technology discovery, business evaluation, and innovation planning. The company provides its clients from global corporations and startups with crowdsourced innovative thinking and problem-solving by world's smartest individuals in a timely, cost-effective, and secure ecosystem. It also provides the experts with a valuable opportunity to contribute their path-breaking projects, make an impact toward the development of the future of society, augment their market equity, and gain extra rewards for their expertise.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we not just provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

