Researchers in the U.S. have demonstrated, using simulations, PV system generation can range from 18-60% of clear-sky potential during hurricanes - provided the arrays do not suffer damage. According to them, solar installations could continue to provide back-up power when grids are down during hurricanes, especially if coupled with energy storage.Researchers from the Strategic Energy Analysis Center at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have evaluated how solar plants could perform during hurricanes. Solar could continue to provide back-up power, even ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...