Clarivate Plc Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, and PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the pricing of its underwritten offering of 48 million ordinary shares at $22.50 per share, of which 14 million ordinary shares are being offered by Clarivate and 34 million ordinary shares are being offered by affiliated shareholders of Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and certain other shareholders. The total number of ordinary shares offered was increased by 8 million from the previously announced 40 million. Certain of the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 7.2 million additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on June 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Clarivate intends to use its net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Clarivate will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Transaction Management Group, or by calling toll-free at 1-866-375-6829; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847. A registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 1, 2020 and has become effective. The filing is available for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of the control of Clarivate that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation - from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet.

Media Contact

Tabita Seagrave, Head of Global Corporate Communications

media.enquiries@clarivate.com

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Donohue, Head of Investor Relations

investor.relations@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Analytics.jpg

