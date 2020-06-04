With effect from June 05, 2020, the subscription rights in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 18, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPEC UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428843 Order book ID: 197099 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 05, 2020, the paid subscription shares in SpectraCure AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPEC BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428850 Order book ID: 197100 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB