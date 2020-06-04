IMC International Mining Corp. Announces CJL/Mat/Lake Area Results

Significant Copper and Gold Results from Rock Sampling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC PINK:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to announce results from it's on-going compilation of work from its Thane Property (the "Property") located in north-central British Columbia. IMC began an extensive compilation and synthesis of available data from the Property, which includes 359 rock samples collected by CME Consultants Inc. ("CME"), 1,098 rock samples collected by Thane Minerals Inc. ("TMI"), and soil sampling and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys completed by TMI.

Work on the Property has identified six areas of significant gold ± copper ± silver mineralization. The results from IMC's compilation work presented in this news release are for the CJL, Mat, and Lake Areas. The Company previously released Cathedral Area results, and Gail/Cirque Area results.

CJL Area

Commander Resources Ltd. first discovered the CJL Showing in 2005 during a one-day reconnaissance traverse. TMI undertook a short prospecting program in 2016 to verify Commander Resources results, which resulted in the collection of 56 rock samples. Copper mineralization at the CJL Showing is hosted by highly altered, foliated syenite and magnetite/specular hematite breccia. Due to the steepness of the terrain, in-situ mineralization was not visited by TMI, however visible copper oxide mineralization (malachite) was observed on the cliff face for a length of over 125 meters. From the 56 rock samples collected by TMI, 31 samples returned greater than 0.1% Cu, and 10 samples returned greater than 1.0% Cu. The highest copper values were found to occur in areas of intense brecciation. Although gold grades appear to be lower in tenure from the Gail and Cathedral Showings, located approximately 5 km and 11 km to the south, respectively, sample 3020 returned 0.632 ppm Au, which demonstrates gold mineralization of significant tenure does exist at the CJL Showing. Significant samples are presented in Table 1 and a compilation of results is presented below.

Table 1: Selected rock sample results, CJL Area

Sample Sample Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 3018 Float 1.715 0.014 3.25 3020 Float 1.060 0.632 2.74 3027 Float 5.180 0.049 9.44 3028 Float 0.653 0.003 1.32 3049 Float 1.030 0.006 1.32 3051 Float 3.100 0.040 28.90 3052 Float 2.250 0.014 3.31 3054 Float 0.896 0.008 2.29 3056 Float 0.620 0.009 1.43 3057 Float 0.723 0.006 1.59 3059 Float 1.060 0.015 5.66 3061 Float 8.820 0.529 16.60 3062 Float 0.868 0.007 1.61 3065 Float 1.035 0.012 3.18 3066 Float 0.527 0.005 0.72 3069 Float 0.837 0.080 7.76 3071 Float 9.510 0.138 16.70



Mat Area

In 1971, Fortune Island Mines Ltd. discovered a pyrite-chalcopyrite bearing quartz vein, from which a 1.07 meter chip sample returned 2.18% Cu. In 1983, Canasil Resources Inc. ("Canasil") blasted open the vein from which they collected a total of 41 chip samples, each 0.31 meters in length, over 230 meters of exposed vein material. The average silver value of all the samples collected was 746 g/t Ag. In 1985, Canasil tested the vein with 9 diamond drill holes totaling of 942 meters from 4 set-ups. Silver mineralization over similar widths observed on surface was intersected in 2 of the holes. Results ranged from 165 g/t Ag to 468 g/t Ag. In 1991, Canasil undertook channel sampling in 10 areas over a previously unsampled section of the main vein, which yielded an average grade of 1,140 g/t Ag, 0.51% copper, 1.79% lead, and 2.59% zinc. In 1998, Canasil conducted rock sampling over the main vein, which returned an average grade of 822 g/t Ag over an average width of 0.34 meters. These results are historical and are presented for reference only.

In 2015, TMI undertook an airborne geophysical survey over the Thane property, which included coverage of the Mat Area. Additionally, confirmation sampling of the main vein was undertaken prior to the start of the survey. A grab sample from the main vein returned up to 4,950 g/t Ag, 1.5 % Cu, 3.3% Pb and 1.2 % Zinc. The airborne survey, identified a 1-kilometer x 0.5-kilometer magnetic feature, proximal to the silver-bearing quartz vein, which has not yet been explored. This magnetic feature was confirmed in 2017 when Geoscience BC undertook an airborne geophysical survey as part of their Quest program. The total magnetic intensity is presented with selected historical rock samples locations below for reference.

Lake Area

The Lake Area was discovered by TMI in 2012. From the 141 rock samples collected by TMI, 77 samples returned greater than 0.1% Cu, 39 samples were greater than 0.5% Cu, and 15 samples were greater than 1% Cu. Gold mineralization was found to occur at the Lake Area, as a total of 39 samples returned greater than 0.1 g/t Au, with 8 samples being greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Anomalous gold values are invariably associated with anomalous copper values, but the converse does not hold. Rocks within the Lake Area were mapped as quartz monzonite to dioritic in composition, with significant copper grades associated with potassic alteration zones. The style of mineralization has not yet been defined, but the footprint of anomalous copper and gold mineralization covers an area 3 km long by 1.5 km wide.

Along the base of the southern cliffs, significant copper and gold mineralization was found to occur for a length of 2.3 km. Sample highlights along this zone of mineralization include 3.37% Cu, 1.39 g/t Au from gossanous float with abundant (5-7%) pyrite and moderate to strong chlorite and potassic alteration at the western end of the zone, and 3.02% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au collected from gossanous quartz monzonite with malachite and chalcopyrite near the eastern end.

Quartz monzonite with chalcopyrite and malachite staining sampled at higher elevations near the ridge crest, returned up to of 3.82% Cu and 3.07 g/t Au. At the western edge of the area, grab samples from outcrop returned up to 1.52% Cu and 0.04 g/t Au. Significant samples are presented in Table 2 and a compilation of results is presented below.

Table 2: Selected rock sample results, Lake Area

Sample Sample Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 1761 Float 1.22 0.37 4.3 1770 Float 0.58 0.07 4.5 1777 Float 0.27 0.92 3.6 1778 Float 1.85 1.20 12.4 1779 Float 3.37 1.39 13.4 1786 Outcrop 0.92 0.07 3.7 1793 Float 1.01 1.33 10.8 1796 Outcrop 0.62 0.12 2.8 1797 Float 0.88 0.02 1.3 1799 Float 0.51 0.05 0.3 1800 Outcrop 0.50 0.20 1.5 1802 Float 0.73 1.28 9.1 1806 Float 0.47 0.73 3.4 1807 Float 0.43 0.78 2.8 1816 Float 2.54 0.99 32.1 1821 Float 0.95 0.10 11.6 1823 Float 1.99 0.61 17.1 1826 Float 0.52 0.74 3.3 1829 Outcrop 1.52 0.02 4.1 1830 Outcrop 1.13 0.04 2.5 1831 Outcrop 0.63 0.07 1.7 1838 Subcrop 0.29 0.95 3.3 1840 Float 0.76 0.04 6.7 1843 Float 0.66 0.09 7.8 1844 Float 0.77 0.35 8.0 1848 Float 0.64 0.18 2.7 1849 Float 0.35 2.77 8.4 1850 Subcrop 2.55 3.07 15.7 1851 Float 1.48 0.17 8.8 1856 Outcrop 3.82 0.08 8.0 1864 Outcrop 0.84 0.11 2.4 1865 Float 0.70 0.03 2.2 1866 Float 0.86 0.20 7.3 1867 Float 0.58 0.02 1.0 1868 Float 0.67 0.06 3.0 1876 Float 4.56 3.81 29.6 1889 Float 0.96 0.13 3.0 1896 Float 0.91 0.40 4.8 1897 Float 0.77 1.20 5.9 1898 Float 3.02 0.88 15.1 1901 Float 0.89 0.04 1.4 1902 Float 2.88 0.17 16.6 1903 Float 2.31 0.21 3.3 1904 Float 0.89 0.07 1.1



"The compilation of data from the work undertaken by Thane Minerals demonstrates the presence of significant copper-gold mineralization throughout the 206 sq km Thane Property. With the Cathedral Area modelled as an alkalic porphyry, and such systems usually occurring in clusters, the copper and gold values detected on the Property to date highlights the potential for other significant discoveries," stated Brian Thurston, Chief Executive Officer and President of IMC. "Although the focus for IMC this summer will be at the Cathedral Area, IMC has plans to revisit all of these other areas, advancing them through exploration and evaluating their potential."

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., of CME who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Naas is a shareholder of the Company and owner of CME.

