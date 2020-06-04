ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media Rolls Out Advertising Stimulus Plan with Cable Systems Offering Free TV Commercials for Businesses Returning to Work

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) in conjunction with many cable systems across the country are offering FREE TV commercials to entice businesses to get back to running advertising.

Media companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Charter Communications, and Dish Network, are committed to supporting their advertisers. ReelTime Media has worked diligently to develop a program with several of its mainstream media partners making available free TV commercials and special bonuses into the regional and national cable systems to those qualified with a Q2 placement commitment.

Businesses that are already, or are preparing to be ready to drive traffic and generate sales that would like to see what programs that are available to them should fill out the inquiry form at https://reeltime.com/get-your-share-of-our-media-fund/ and ReelTime will explore what options are available.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated - "We are fortunate that our advertising sales model has not been impacted the way that many traditional agencies have been during this crisis and our position within the industry has allowed us to develop this program that can benefit all business that are prepared to re-engage with the consumer. While not all networks are participating and there are certainly limitations as to what can be utilized under this program, we are very encouraged by the support from the media companies that are participating."

ReelTime Media has a unique and industry-leading wholesale media acquisition model that provides advertisers with the lowest possible per spot placement costs while also aiding the nation's media properties with the ability to manage their excess ad capacity.

As the nation begins to recover from the Stay At Home orders, it is imperative that the country's business community is able to engage with consumers while it is also important that the television and radio stations are able to make investments in the future by providing advertisers with significantly reduced rate structures, Free Spots and bonus placements to ease the transition back to what is traditionally a strong summer advertising season. Depending on their location and requirements advertisers can now receive bonus placements averaging 30% to 50% of the paid run. The allocated free spots and bonuses are expected to be filled quickly, expire daily, and therefore the earlier businesses submit, the higher the bonus inclusion is possible.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

