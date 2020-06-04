

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $226.3 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $71.5 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $293.4 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.09 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $293.4 Mln. vs. $237.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.57 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



