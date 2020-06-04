City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 03-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 177.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue 179.05p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.08m

Net borrowing level: 4%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 03-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 68.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 69.48p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.40m

Net borrowing level: 25%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528