

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales dropped in April, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales dropped by a calendar-adjusted 10.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 3.5 percent increase in March.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, regulatory restrictions were introduced, which also affected retailing, with an impact on the turnover of all business types, the agency said.



Sales of non-food products declined 14.8 percent annually in April. Sales of automotive fuels declined 26.3 percent and those of non-specialized food shops fell 0.4 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 12.5 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, rose by 104 percent year-on-year in April, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales declined 10.2 percent annually in April, after a 4.4 percent increase in the previous month.



