

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it fell against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 121.97 against the yen, 1.0759 against the franc, 0.8939 against the pound and 1.1201 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



