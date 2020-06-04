MPS is delighted to announce the appointment of Christian Mutzner as the new Chief Operating Officer in Europe. Christian brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in managing high performance organizations.

Christian Mutzner has taken charge as the Chief Operating Officer of the subsidiaries of MPS Limited in Europe, a leading provider of content, learning, and platform solutions. Christian joins the Senior Management Team of MPS and will be responsible for leading the group's eLearning and platform businesses in Europe in addition to managing key customer relationships in the region.

With nearly 30 years of experience serving as the CFO and COO in large multinational corporations, Christian's role in MPS' senior leadership team leverages his experience in bringing operational excellence and ensuring sustainable business growth. He has a reputation for building global business models and bringing together multi-cultural teams to deliver Excellence, Efficiency, and Empathy. His past associations with well-known companies such as UBS, Pharmexx, Solera, and Quantum Global will hold him in good stead as he focusses on scaling up MPS' European operations.

"MPS Europe is an exciting team of talented individuals and dynamic leaders. We are working on some very innovative ideas and approaches that will redefine learning for years to come. I look forward to carrying forth and boosting the positive momentum that MPS has built in Europe," says Mutzner.

"I am confident that Chris will provide operational oversight to our European business inline with our core strategy of Leverage, Diversify, and Disrupt. We remain committed to supporting our customers in their digital learning journey and to minimize the impact of the pandemic on their businesses. We are glad to have Chris lead us in Europe through such unprecedented time," said Rahul Arora, CEO of MPS Limited.

About MPS Limited

Established in 1970, MPS provides platform, learning, and content solutions to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, and content aggregators. MPS is listed on major Indian stock exchanges; nearly 2,500 associates power MPS across seven development centers in India, two subsidiaries in Europe, and five offices in the US.

