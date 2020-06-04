RÉDUIT: Radical Innovation in a User Friendly Format

At RÉDUIT, the Swiss beauty tech company, innovation spans both technology and consumer-oriented design

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive and simple product design is center-stage for the Swiss beauty tech innovator RÉDUIT. The company has gone to great lengths to make sure that new technology is also delivered in a way that makes sense to consumers. From aesthetics to ergonomics, each aspect of RÉDUIT's Hairpods range has been challenged until the best possible solution emerged, resulting in a product that is truly "made to a human measure".

RÉDUITs new Hairpods cover a variety of leave-on haircare and hair styling products, each contained in different pods. The product is applied with the aid of the RÉDUIT One applicator, a device designed to boost the performance of the active ingredients.

The system is radically different when compared with traditional products. The formulations in the Hairpods themselves, developed from the ground up for each application, are each matched via a unique electronic signature to generate small magnetized mist particles. Every single element of the beauty product had to be reinvented for RÉDUIT to reach a new paradigm of performance.

Never before has a new beauty routine been so easy: insert the Hairpod of your choice into the RÉDUIT One device. Activate it, and apply the gentle mist for 15 seconds* to your hair to create a microscopically fine film, and you are ready to go. It is as simple as that!

The sleek RÉDUIT One applicator is universal and operates with any of the Hairpods: from styling products, such as the Precision Conditioner and the Volume Mist, to haircare treatments, including the Vapored Strength and (as of tomorrow, June 6th) also the Color Protect Hairpods.

Each of the Hairpods is very compact, only 5 ml in size, but allows for 20 uses* which is equivalent to 100-200 ml of traditional products. At a mere 12 grams of packaging, and recyclable through our Return & Refurbish program, the Hairpods lead the way as the benchmark for environmentally-friendly haircare products globally.

None of the packaging is wasted: consumers can send in their empty Hairpods to the nearest RÉDUIT location, and they will be rewarded with free product coupons on subsequent purchases - and a healthier planet for us all. That's the RÉDUIT way.

This is only the beginning: RÉDUIT will continue to launch a new product every Friday throughout the summer. Register at www.reduit.com, to be the first to learn about the upcoming innovations from RÉDUIT on a weekly basis!

*depending on hair length and type

About RÉDUIT:

In French 'Réduit' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify e?cacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

For more information on RÉDUIT, visit our Media Center (https://reduit.com/media/), or contact us directly at media@reduit.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176765/REDUIT_Color_Protect_Hairpods.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170279/REDUIT_Logo.jpg