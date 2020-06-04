Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group to Develop Human Presence Sensor for Disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robots with Sensor Technology Company

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today it has teamed up with a sensor technology firm to develop human presence sensors for its ultraviolet-C (UVC) Pull Buddy Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). The UVC Pull Buddy uses 245 nm UVC lights to disinfect facilities and eliminate deadly pathogens such SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Exposure to UVC light is dangerous to humans, making the need to detect people essential for safe operation of the Pull Buddy AMR.

"During this pandemic, our priority is keeping workers safe, which is why we want to develop the most accurate human detection sensor on the market," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "By integrating the sensor directly on our Pully Buddy AMR, we are creating an effective, all-in-one solution for our customers that will automatically sanitize warehouses, plants and other facilities."

The Pull Buddy AMR features an almost unlimited number of digital interfaces, making it easy to add numerous sensors and other technologies such as scissor lifts, conveyors and pick-and-go buttons. When the sensor detects a human in its proximity, it will automatically shut off the UVC light and stop the vehicle. Once the human is gone, the autonomous mobile robot will continue disinfecting the area.

The UVC Pull Buddy is a modularly designed, low profile autonomous vehicle with a tower of UVC blue lights mounted on all sides for thorough disinfection. It includes several, interchangeable components that can be uniquely configured for easier handling, more cost-efficient maintenance, and better customization to meet specific customer needs.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

