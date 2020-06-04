

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - As reported by Reuters, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is in early stage talks with Bharti Airtel, India's largest integrated telecommunications services provider, to acquire $2 billion stake. This corresponds to a roughly 5 percent stake based on current market value.



Bharti Airtel Limited has operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company's product offerings in India include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers.



