Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 4
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 3 June 2020 was 267.88p (ex income) 268.85p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 June 2020
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de