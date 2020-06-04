DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Options and Equity

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Options and Equity 04-Jun-2020 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 June 2020 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Issue of Options and Equity The Company announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 170,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were awarded on 3 June 2020 at an exercise price of 0.55 pence (being the closing price of an Ordinary Share on 2 June 2020). The Options vest immediately and will expire in five years from the date of grant. The Options represent, in aggregate, approximately 9.88% of the existing Ordinary Share capital of the Company and have been issued to consultants and the Directors of the Company. Following the issue, the Company now has a total of 245,000 options outstanding, representing approximately 14.24% of the existing Ordinary Share Capital of the Company. In addition, the Company also announces today that it intends to issue, in aggregate, 40,000 new Ordinary Shares to Mr Strang in relation to his remuneration arrangements with the Company. Application will be made will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is anticipated that admission will occur on or about 10 June 2020. Following the grant of these Options and Ordinary shares, the Directors will hold the following Ordinary Shares and Options. Director Position Options Total Current Current Granted Options sharehold Sharehold Held ing in ing as a VVV % of Current Issued Share Capital (excludin g options) Mahesh Executive 20,000 40,000 2,001 0.1% Pulandaran Chairman Don Strang Non-executive 100,000 100,000 - - director Application will be made for the 40,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 5 June 2020. Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 1,760,003 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure of 1,760,003 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Donald Strang +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mahesh Pulandaran 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Veni Vidi Vici Limited b) LEI 213800OEUSH43X859D83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of no par instrument, type of instrument value each Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Veni Vidi Vici Ltd ordinary shares: VGG9404A1030 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of non-EMI options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.55 pence 20,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 3 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Donald Strang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Veni Vidi Vici Limited b) LEI 213800OEUSH43X859D83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of no par instrument, type of instrument value each Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Veni Vidi Vici Ltd ordinary shares: VGG9404A1030 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of non-EMI options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.55 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 3 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Donald Strang 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Veni Vidi Vici Limited b) LEI 213800OEUSH43X859D83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of no par instrument, type of instrument value each Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Veni Vidi Vici Ltd ordinary shares: VGG9404A1030 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares in lieu of directors fees c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 40,000 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 3 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 68105

