Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and the company is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative. You may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

