Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
08:10 Uhr
2,480 Euro
+0,020
+0,81 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMA LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA LABS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2020 | 14:32
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and the company is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative. You may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592650/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-the-June-2020-Virtual-Investor-Summit-on-Wednesday-June-10-2020-at-1130-am-Eastern-Time

SIGMA LABS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.