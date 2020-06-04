Low Costs and Superior Rate of Productions are Two Key Factors That Will Help Blow Molding Machine Market to Reach Valuation of US$6 Bn by 2027, Finds TMR

- In recent years, there has been a growing demand for blow molding machine market due to the on-going notable technological advancements

- In addition to this, the market is expected to witness a considerable demand from the prominent end use industries that will further help in fueling its overall growth

ALBANY, New York, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now come up with a new research report that provides detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global blow molding machine market. The research report offers actionable insights on the key market segments, prominent driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the overall situation of the vendor landscape.

As per the findings of the research report, the global blow molding machine market is expected to showcase a healthy CAGR of ~4% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the market valuation of the global market is expected to rise up to US$6 Bn by the fall of 2027. Initially, the global blow molding machine market was valued at US$4.2 Bn in 2018.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market - Key Takeaways

Based on the type of product, the global blow molding machine market is segmented into stretch, injection, and extrusion. Of these, the segment of extrusion blow molding machine is expected to witness a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by its low die and tool costs, ability to mold complicated parts, and high volume output.

In terms of raw materials, the global blow molding machine market is segmented into polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and others. The polyethylene segment held a major share of the market. Ease of molding, availability, rigidity, high environmental stress cracking resistance (ESCR), and high load melt strength make polyethylene an ideal raw material to manufacture diverse blow molded plastics.

In terms of end-use industry, packaging was a rapidly expanding segment of the blow molding machine market in 2018. Rising consumption of plastic products across the globe.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global blow molding machine market is it increasing demand and use across wide range of end user applications industries such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, transportation, and packaging among others.

A primary use of these machines is for producing hollow plastic parts such as storage tanks, plastic drums, containers, bottles, and others as per the specifications and requirements. Another important aspect of the market growth is their low cost and higher rate of production.

These machines can be used for mass manufacturing because of their superior rate of production. All these factors are thus expected to drive the overall growth of the global blow molding machine market.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market - Geographical Outlook

There are five key regional segments of the global blow molding machine market namely Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East and Africa , North America , and Latin America .

, , and , , and . Of these, currently, the global market is being led by the regional segment of Asia Pacific and the region will continue to lead over the course of the forecast period.

and the region will continue to lead over the course of the forecast period. Increasing demand for wide range of molded products from emerging nations such India and China are projected to drive the growth of the regional segment.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market - Key Players

Key players operating in the global blow molding machine market include The Japan Steel Works, Ltd., Jomar Corp., PARKER PLASTIC MACHINERY CO., LTD, Jiangsu Victor Machinery CO.,Ltd, GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd., SUMA Plastic Machinery Co., ltd, SuZhou Bestar Blow Molding Technology Co.,Ltd., Universal Machinery & Services, BLOW ENTERPRISES, and NISSEI ASB MACHINE CO.,LTD.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market: Segmentation

Blow Molding Machine Market, by Type

Extrusion

Injection

Stretch

Blow Molding Machine Market, by Raw Material

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Others (including thermoplastic rubber, thermoplastic elastomers, polycarbonate, fluoropolymers, nylon, etc.)

Blow Molding Machine Market, by End-use Industry

Packaging

Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including toys, furniture, medical, agriculture, and leisure & sports)

Blow Molding Machine Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

