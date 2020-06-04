Vuse and Vype Expand Subscription Services Providing Convenience and Personalized Access to Products

The BAT owned E-Cigarette Brands Launch Subscription Services in the US and UK

LONDON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse and Vype, global e-cigarette brands, have launched a personalized subscription service for their adult consumers all at the touch of a button. With a variety of plans to choose from, vapers can sign up for monthly deliveries that offer value, convenience and personalisation.

In the United Kingdom, Vype has launched two monthly subscription services focusing on its award-winning pod mods the Vype ePen3 and Vype ePod. Vype ePen3 and Vype ePod won the e-cigarette category at 2019 and 2020 UK Product of the Year awards respectively. Each subscription plan includes a Vype ePen3 or Vype ePod every three months with a 25 percent saving on a three-month plan or a 33 percent saving on a six-month plan, both with no delivery charges. Each plan requires a minimum order of six packs per month.

In the United States, Vuse continues to offer its popular Vuse Alto pod subscription service that includes a 10 percent discount on pods and free delivery.

For more information or to sign up for the subscription service please visit:

https://vusevapor.com/details (U.S. subscriptions)

https://www.govype.com/gb/en/subscriptions (U.K. subscriptions)

Subscriptions services vary based on local regulations.

About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company: The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.

About British American Tobacco: British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.