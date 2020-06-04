Notice Of Change To The Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On June 10, 2020

OAKS, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advisors' Inner Circle Fund (the "Trust") provides the following notice to the shareholders of McKee International Equity Portfolio (the "Fund"):

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and the Trust's officers and support staff, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Fund, which was originally scheduled to be held in person and virtually via conference call on June 10, 2020, will now be available only virtually in a conference call format at that date and time.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting previously distributed, any shareholder of record of the Fund as of the close of business on April 14, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. If you wish to attend the Meeting, please send an email to attendameeting@astfinancial.com. Please use the email subject line "McKee Special Meeting", and include in your email your full name along with your request for the conference call number. That number will be sent back to you, allowing you to attend the Meeting. Requests to attend the Meeting must be received no later than 1 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 9, 2020.

To ensure access to the Meeting, eligible shareholders should dial into the Meeting by 9:45 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 10, 2020. Only Fund shareholders as of the record date may participate in the Meeting. The Fund will implement reasonable measures to verify that each person requesting participation at the Meeting is authorized to vote at the Meeting.

If you plan to attend the Meeting, you may vote during the course of the Meeting only via the Internet or by telephone. However, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at https://vote.proxyonline.com/mckee/docs/SpecialMeeting.pdf. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect that the Meeting has been changed to conference call format only and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting.

Shareholder Contact:

Tara Rielly

610-676-1686