Activated Carbon Market to Reach USD 19.28 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

The growing incidence of industrialization globally, causing an increase in the need for clean drinking water coupled with increasing concern of air pollution, is driving the demand for the market

Market Size - USD 5.49 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.9%, Market Trends -High demand for the air and water purifiers that can remove or kill pathogens or other contagious diseases

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Activated Carbon market is projected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The increasing need for air and water pollution control equipment to be introduced is expected to raise the demand for air purifiers to kill airborne diseases and water treatment plants for the rise in demand for clean drinking water, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has set Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) requirements enabling producers to meet different pollution levels based on emissions standards already achieved with the best result from similar facilities.

In the Asia-Pacific region, mercury emissions are rising, mainly due to growing power generation in emerging economies such as China and India. Coal is the crucial source of electricity in these countries, and in turn, needs activated carbon fuels to reduce mercury emissions. Also, the increasing environmental restrictions have raised the demand for activated carbon in the region due to increased emissions from the automobile sector and also due to a rise in industrial water treatment requirements.

COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major fright and concern with respect to the contagious diseases. As a preventive preparation, more and more common individuals and commercial sectors are incorporating technologies that can potentially mitigate the spread of the virus outbreak or execute entirely. Many consumer electronics & appliances corporations are heavily investing in their R&D and looking into ways to find electronics products that can kill the harmful bacteria and viruses in the airflow designed for both the household and commercial purposes. Many companies have already come up with product line-ups that claim to kill or remove the COVID-19.

There is also a very high demand for the N95 masks, which contain activated carbon to prevent the inhalation of the COVID-19 virus. This demand of the maks has also caused a directly proportional increase in demand for activated carbons.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is being propelled by the increasing demand for water and air purification, mercury removal factories, and industrialization

An air purifier from the company Blueair can prevent some airborne diseases by trapping and removing the flu viruses from the air. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic air purifiers that can palliate severe airborne contagions are expected to meet a substantial demand from the consumers, and many more product-based or consumer electronics companies would start investing in the R&D to invent newer technological breakthroughs.

Rising development and industrialization of government subsidies also propel the activated carbon market.

The growing competition in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications is one of the main drivers for the market. Companies are embracing global development and advanced product manufacturing as their fundamental approach to competitiveness.

In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, leading to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In October 2019 , Boston -based Cabot Corporation introduced its newest addition to the company's line-up of specialty materials, the ATHLOS carbon nanostructures. The innovation facilitates an excellent balancing of electromagnetic interference that can equip end-users to use and manage new-age plastic products and applications sustainably.

, -based Cabot Corporation introduced its newest addition to the company's line-up of specialty materials, the ATHLOS carbon nanostructures. The innovation facilitates an excellent balancing of electromagnetic interference that can equip end-users to use and manage new-age plastic products and applications sustainably. In October 2017 , CPL Carbon Link acquired GalaQuim Protección Medioambiente. The acquisition helps enhance CPL Carbon Link's position as an international supplier of activated carbon products.

, CPL Carbon Link acquired GalaQuim Protección Medioambiente. The acquisition helps enhance CPL Carbon Link's position as an international supplier of activated carbon products. Key participants include Donau Carbon GmbH; Activated Carbon Technologies; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd; Jacobi Carbons AB; Oxbow Activated Carbon; Kuraray Co., Ltd; Lenntech B.V.; Haycarb PLC; and Desotec Activated Carbon., among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the activated carbon market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Granular

Powder

Pellets

Bead

Polymer Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Gaseous

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Air-Purification

Water-Purification

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K



France



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

