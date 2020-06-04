Wartsila: Path to 100% community of experts pursue innovative solutions for global renewable energy goals

HOUSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities, states, and countries around the world are setting ambitious renewable energy targets, with the ultimate goal of 100% clean or renewable power. To succeed, they need to not only increase renewable generation, but also rapidly reduce the use of fossil fuels - and creating a plan to get there can be harder than it appears. That's why today Wärtsilä is announcing their efforts to put together an international community of renewable energy experts, researchers, business leaders and journalists to power its Path to 100% initiative.



The Path to 100% seeks to discover solutions, raise awareness and create a dialogue on how to achieve an operationally and financially realistic approach to a 100% renewable energy future rooted in science, data and engineering.

"Each member of this community brings valuable expertise from their industry and their country that we can use to fuel our discussions as we strive for global solutions to 100% renewable power," commented Jussi Heikkinen, Director of Growth and Development, Wärtsilä Energy Business. "When we get these different subject matter experts talking about what they are passionate about, we can help policymakers and industry leaders find their optimal path to 100% which benefits the ratepayers as well as the environment we are striving to protect."

The Path to 100% Community of Experts consists of 30 members from different countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, Finland, Guatemala, the Netherlands and the United States. These subject matter experts exchange ideas and discuss innovative initiatives through periodic webinars designed to strengthen research partnerships. Community Expert information, blogs, interviews and research is posted on the Path to 100% website .

For more information, please contact:

Jussi Heikkinen

Director, Growth & Development, Americas

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob. +1 281 7714886

Jussi.heikkinen@wartsila.com

Tamara A. Rivera

Manager, Marketing & Communications, Americas

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob: +1 832 983 2129

tamara.rivera@wartsila.com

Path to 100% is an objective community bringing together thought leaders and industry leading experts to discover solutions, raise awareness, and create a dialogue on creating an operationally and financially realistic approach towards a 100% renewable energy future. This initiative is made possible by Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for marine and energy markets.

Wärtsilä Energy Business in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Business leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.

https://www.wartsila.com/energy/

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c282290e-1a99-4369-8017-edc773f9ee18