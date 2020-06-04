710 Pipes Smoke Shop: 710 Pipes Announces the Launch of their New Online Smoke Shop and the Reopening of All Three Locations

Customers Who Have Missed Shopping at 710 Pipes' Brick and Mortar Locations Throughout Denver, Which Were Closed Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Can Now Find Everything They Need at 710Pipes.com & All 3 Storefronts

NORTHGLENN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / The founders of 710 Pipes, a premiere smoke shop with three locations throughout the Denver, Colorado area, are pleased to announce the launch of their new online smoke shop.

To check out the new online head shop and the impressive selection of inventory, please visit https://www.710pipes.com/product-category/smoke-shop/.

As a company spokesperson noted, when the founders and independent owners of 710 Pipes locations had to close their three locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew they had to do something to not only continue to serve their valued customers, but also keep their staff on board and employed.

To achieve both of these goals, the founders decided to create and launch a new eCommerce site, replacing their previous "product info only" website into a fully functional online smoke shop. Featuring state of the art ID verification systems, the user-friendly site was custom built from the ground up.

"Somehow we were able to launch this new site and retain all our staff in the process. The team rapidly switched from customer service in the storefronts to taking pictures of items and writing product descriptions. One week you are working behind a smoke shop display case, the next week you are working on online orders behind a desk. We were doing things like processing orders, packaging, and shipping the items," the company spokesperson noted.

The fact that 710 Pipes would create an easy-to-navigate website to help their customers and their staff will not surprise the many people who have shopped there. Since the day 710 Pipes first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service and taking good care of their employees.

Even though the new online head shop was launched just recently, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from customers. Now that all 710 Pipes locations open, people are delighted to be able to shop at 710 Pipes online and in store.

For example, 710 Pipes sells a variety of USA glass from Colorado and around the country. Heady glass pieces are usually one-of-a-kind works of art. Local pieces are purchased directly from the artists themselves, supporting the local community of independent glass artists.

About 710 Pipes:

710 Pipes is Denver's premiere smoke shop with locations on Evans (Denver University), Colfax, and their flagship store in Northglenn. From water pipes and vaporizers to custom glass, apparel, and more, 710 Pipes now ships all over the United States. For all head shop needs and exclusives on 710 Pipes branded items, visit them at the new 710pipes.com website. For more information, please visit https://www.710pipes.com/.

710 Pipes Northglenn Location

930 W 104th Ave.

Northglenn, CO 80234

Contact:

Russ Cowan

710pipes@gmail.com

303-568-9755

SOURCE: 710 Pipes Smoke Shop

