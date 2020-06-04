

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced new long-term results showing that once daily upadacitinib continued to improve signs and symptoms in patients with rheumatoid arthritis at 72 and 84 weeks in the SELECT-COMPARE and SELECT-MONOTHERAPY (upadacitinib, 15 mg and 30 mg) Phase 3 clinical trials, respectively.



The safety profile of upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) monotherapy or upadacitinib (15 mg) in combination with MTX was consistent with that observed in the previously reported integrated Phase 3 safety analysis in rheumatoid arthritis, with no new safety risks detected.



In addition, approximate two-year data (96 weeks) from the SELECT-EARLY (upadacitinib, 15 mg and 30 mg) and SELECT-COMPARE clinical trials showed that upadacitinib was effective in inhibiting structural joint damage as monotherapy or in combination with MTX.



RINVOQ, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is approved as an oral, once daily, 15 mg therapy for adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.



Results of the Long-Term Extension of the SELECT-COMPARE study showed that RINVOQ plus MTX maintained higher levels of clinical response, including remission compared to adalimumab plus MTX, through week 72.



