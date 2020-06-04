Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) ("the Company"), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced antimicrobial products. President & CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.

Jolly began by asking about the Company's subsidiary, Clyra Medical Technologies Inc., which recently launched a new product called Clyraguard. "This is a personal protection spray," explained Calvert. "It is hospital-grade, FDA-registered and cleared, and is 99.99% effective. This is an absolute winner," said Calvert.

"How big do you think this product can become?", asked Jolly. Calvert shared that Clyraguard has the potential to benefit a wide variety of people. "We know that it is the perfect product for a frontline healthcare worker," said Calvert, adding that the product is also suitable for individuals that are considered high-risk or are simply looking for protection against a number of pathogens. "We don't know of any product that matches the feature benefits of this product," said Calvert.

Calvert shared that Clyra has already begun selling the product, which is currently retailing at around $25 for a four-ounce bottle. "[Clyra is] building distribution as we speak, and adding team members to really help build that distribution. So, we think this is going to be a big blockbuster for the company."

Jolly then asked about the Company's patented CupriDyne Clean product, and about the progress of their joint venture in South Korea. Calvert shared that the Company has finalized a joint venture with one of the leading waste water treatment groups in South Korea. "We got that transaction put together just a few months ago," said Calvert, discussing the tremendous potential of this agreement as the effects of the pandemic begin to subside.

"Where are we at with the PFAS solution?", asked Jolly, commenting on the Company's industrial water treatment technology aimed at eliminating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water, called the BioLargo AEC. Calvert explained that the BioLargo AEC is a solution to the PFAS crisis which is both effective and affordable. "We'd like to be in commercial trials within the next 120 days," he continued, adding that the primary focus of this project is currently to produce a scaled-up version of the technology, which company management expects will be completed soon. Calvert explained that potential commercial trial clients are lining up.

To close the interview, Calvert expressed the potential of the Company's long list of technologies, which have continued to advance despite the current challenges of the pandemic. "We think that the future is right here before us," closed Calvert.

